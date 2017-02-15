<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.0033; (P) 1.0059; (R1) 1.0086; More..... USD/CHF's rise from 0.9860 extends today and reaches as high as 1.0118 so far. Intraday bias remains on the upside for a test on 1.0342 resistance next. We'd be cautious on topping below there. On the downside, below 1.0030 minor support will turn bias neutral first. But new term outlook will now stay cautiously bullish as long as 0.9860 support holds. In the bigger picture, prior rejection from 1.0327 resistance argues that USD/CHF is staying in a medium term sideway pattern. In any case, decisive break of 1.0342 resistance is needed to confirm underlying strength. Otherwise, we'll stay neutral in the pair first. In case of another fall, we'd expect strong support from 0.9443/9548 support zone. Meanwhile firm break of 1.0342 will target 38.2% retracement of 1.8305 to 0.7065 at 1.1359. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box