USD/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 117.10; (P) 117.36; (R1) 117.67; More... Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral as the consolidation pattern from 118.65 extends. In case of deeper fall, downside of retreat should be contained by 114.76 minor support and bring another rise. Above 118.65 will extend the current rally from 98.97 to test 125.854 high. We'd be cautious on topping at 125.85 on first attempt. In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the corrective is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance.