USD/JPY Daily Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.37; (P) 113.77; (R1) 114.13; More... USD/JPY's rebound from 111.58 is still in progress and intraday bias remains on the upside. Correction from 118.65 should have completed at 111.58, on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD. Further rally would be seen to 115.36 resistance. Break will confirm this bullish case and target 118.65 high next. In that case, the larger rally from 98.97 could be resuming. On the downside, below 112.85 minor support will dampen this bullish view and could extend the correction from 118.65. In that case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 and bring rebound. In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.