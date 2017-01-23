ActionForex.com
Jan 23 14:36 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook Print E-mail
USDJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Jan 23 17 13:49 GMT

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 114.04; (P) 114.71; (R1) 115.22; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment. Below 112.56 will extend the corrective fall from 118.65. In that case, we'd expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 to contain downside and bring rebound. On the upside, above 115.61 will target a test on 118.65 first. Break will resume whole rise from 98.97 and target 125.85 key resistance.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.