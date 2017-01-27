<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.42; (P) 114.13; (R1) 115.23; More... USD/JPY is still bounded in range of 112.51/115.61 and intraday bias remains neutral. No change in the view that choppy fall from 118.65 is a corrective move. Break of 115.61 will indicate that it's completed and will turn bias to the upside for retesting 118.65 resistance. Break will resume whole rise from 98.97 and target 125.85 key resistance. Below 112.51 will extend the decline but downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 to complete the correction and bring rebound. In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box