USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook Print E-mail
USDJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Feb 10 17 14:18 GMT

USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 112.19; (P) 112.76; (R1) 113.81; More...

Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains mildly on the upside for the moment. Current developments suggests that correction from 118.65 has completed at 111.58 already, ahead of 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13. Further rise should be seen to 115.36 resistance next. Break will confirm this bullish case and target 118.65 high next. In that case, the larger rally from 98.97 could be resuming.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.

