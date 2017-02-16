<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.69; (P) 114.32; (R1) 114.80; More... Intraday bias in USD/JPY remains neutral for the moment and some more consolidations could be seen below 114.94 temporary top. With 113.24 minor support intact, further rise is still in favor. We're holding on to the view that correction from 118.65 has completed at 111.58. Break of 115.36 will confirm this bullish case and bring retest of 118.65 high. Meanwhile, below 113.24 minor support will dampen this bullish view and could extend the correction from 118.65. In that case, downside should be contained by 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 and bring rebound. In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption. Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box