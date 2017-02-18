ActionForex.com
Feb 18 09:45 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
USD/JPY Weekly Outlook Print E-mail
USDJPY Outlook | Written by ActionForex.com | Feb 18 17 09:25 GMT

USD/JPY Weekly Outlook

USD/JPY's rebound from 111.58 was limited at 114.94 last week and reversed. The development suggests that corrective fall from 118.65 is not finished. Initial bias is mildly on the downside this week for 111.58 and below. Though, we'd still expect strong support from 38.2% retracement of 98.97 to 118.65 at 111.13 to contain downside and bring rebound. On the upside, above 114.94 resistance should confirm completion of pull back from 118.65. In such case, intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 118.65.

In the bigger picture, price actions from 125.85 high are seen as a corrective pattern. The impulsive structure of the rise from 98.97 suggests that the correction is completed and larger up trend is resuming. Decisive break of 125.85 will confirm and target 61.8% projection of 75.56 to 125.85 from 98.97 at 130.04 and then 135.20 long term resistance. Rejection from 125.85 and below will extend the consolidation with another falling leg before up trend resumption.

In the long term picture, the rise from 75.56 long term bottom to 125.85 medium term top is viewed as an impulsive move. Price actions from 125.85 are seen as a corrective move which could still extend. But, up trend from 75.56 is expected to resume at a later stage for above 135.20/147.68 resistance zone.

USD/JPY 4 Hours Chart

USD/JPY Daily Chart

USD/JPY Weekly Chart

USD/JPY Monthly Chart

Subscribe to our daily and mid-day newsletter to get this report delivered to your mail box
 

Latest in Technical Outlook
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Forex Brokers

Action Insight Newsletter
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.