Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 15 17 07:01 GMT

A Few Ups And Downs Coming Down The Line For The Kiwi Dollar

Key Points:

  • 100 day EMA and 38.2% Fibonacci level should encourage a reversal.
  • Potential Gartley pattern looks like it is taking form.
  • Both medium and long-term trend lines likely to be respected.

The Kiwi Dollar should be hitting a reversal point in the near future but this could simply be a set up for an even larger tumble in the weeks beyond. Specifically, a combination of technical signals are hinting that the recent downtrend may need to take a breather around the 0.7144 handle but a developing Gartley pattern could subsequently smack the pair significantly lower in the long-run.

As is shown below, the Kiwi Dollar ultimately failed in its recent bid to push beyond the confines of the medium-term declining trend line. Consequently, it has been hammered by the recent resurgence of the greenback and has sunken back to support. However, this spate of losses could be about to reverse as a near-term bottom seems to have been found if the stochastics are anything to go by.

Additionally, the bears seem to be having some difficulty breaking through the 38.2% Fibonacci level around the 0.7144 price. In part, this is due to the positioning of the 100 day EMA which is supplying some dynamic support around this level. However, the configuration of the 12, 20, and 100 day moving averages also reveals something else. Even with the recent slew of losses, the NZD retains an overall bullish bias.

As a result, rather than seeing an unbroken slide all the way back to the long-term ascending trend line, we could instead see the pair have another rally in the near-term. If this occurs, the price action would form the majority of a fairly convincing Gartley pattern which could subsequently generate a rather sizable decline in the medium-term.

This decline should end around the 0.7030 handle which represents the intersection of the final leg of the Gartley pattern and the long-term trend line. This level is likely to hold firm once again in the absence of some strong fundamentals and, if it does hold, a reversal should occur. Whether or not this push higher will have the support to break above the descending trend line is currently not clear but, given the narrowing of the pennant, it is not entirely impossible.

Ultimately, keep an eye on this pair as there is plenty of movement on offer which should mean it’s an interesting few week of trading. Moreover, whilst the technical bias is looking fairly clear, don’t neglect the fundamental side of things, especially when the Kiwi Dollar reaches a potential turning point.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

