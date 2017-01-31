ActionForex.com
Jan 31 07:53 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Asian Market Update: BOJ On Hold, Raises GDP Forecasts And Inflation Outlook Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Trade The News | Jan 31 17 06:42 GMT

Asian Market Update

BOJ on hold, raises GDP forecasts and inflation outlook

Asia Mid-Session Market Update: Political showdown over Trump&#39;s immigration curbs keeping markets on edge; BOJ on hold, raises GDP forecasts and inflation outlook

US Session Highlights

(US) DEC PCE DEFLATOR M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 1.6% V 1.7%E

(US) DEC PERSONAL INCOME: 0.3% V 0.4%E; PERSONAL SPENDING: 0.5% V 0.5%E

(US) DEC PCE CORE M/M: 0.1% V 0.1%E; Y/Y: 1.7% V 1.7%E

(US) JAN DALLAS FED MANUFACTURING ACTIVITY: 22.1 V 15.0E; new orders, capex and employment rise m/m

(US) Atlanta Fed forecasts initial Q1 GDP growth at 2.3% v Friday's advanced government figure of 1.9%

VIX and Gold pop as investors look to offload risk

US markets on close: Dow -0.6%, S&P500 -0.6%, Nasdaq -0.8%

Best Sector in S&P500: Utilities

Worst Sector in S&P500: Basic Materials

Biggest gainers: AMG +4.8%, ADS +2.6%, WHR +2.4%, DG +2.4%, LM +2.3%

Biggest losers: VAR -12.5%, RIG -7.1%, CHK -6.7%, RRC -6.6%, DO -6.5%

At the close: VIX 11.9 (+1.3pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.20% (-1bps), 10-yr 2.48% (flat), 30-yr 3.08% (-1bps)

US movers afterhours

SANM: Reports Q1 $0.75 v $0.66e, R$1.72B v $1.68Be; Guides Q2 $0.67-0.72 v $0.64e, R$1.68-1.73B v $1.66Be; +10.9% afterhours

AEIS: Reports Q4 $1.06 v $0.81e, R$135.3M v $129Me- Guides Q1 $0.90-1.00 v $0.77e, R$141-151M v $125Me; Op margins 29-31%; +6.7% afterhours

WERN: Reports Q4 $0.30 v $0.26e, R$518.8M v $509Me; Guides initial FY17 net CAPEX expenditures "$225-275M" vs $430M y/y; +5.8% afterhours

IDTI: Reports Q3 $0.35 v $0.34e, R$176M v $178Me; Guides Q4 R$175M +/-$5M v $180Me; -4.4% afterhours

GBX: Files to sell $125M 2024 convertible unsecured notes; -4.6% afterhours

RMBS: Reports Q4 $0.16 v $0.16e, R$97.6M v $93.8Me; -5.4% afterhours

TEVA: Confirms District Court Decision in COPAXONE® 40 mg/mL Patent Trial; to appeal court decision; -8.9% afterhours

RRTS: Restates prior 2014-2016 period financial statements; -14.7% afterhours

Asia Key economic data:

(JP) BOJ LEAVES INTEREST RATE ON EXCESS RESERVES (IOER) UNCHANGED AT -0.10%, AS EXPECTED; RAISES OUTLOOK FOR PRICES

(JP) JAPAN DEC OVERALL HOUSEHOLD SPENDING Y/Y: -0.3% V -0.9%E

(JP) JAPAN DEC JOBLESS RATE: 3.1% V 3.1%E; Job to applicant: 1.43 v 1.42e

(JP) JAPAN DEC PRELIMINARY INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 0.5% V 0.3%E; Y/Y: 3.0% V 3.0%E

(JP) JAPAN DEC VEHICLE PRODUCTION Y/Y: 4.2% V 6.6% PRIOR

(AU) AUSTRALIA DEC PRIVATE SECTOR CREDIT M/M: 0.7% V 0.5%E; Y/Y: 5.6% V 5.4%E

(AU) AUSTRALIA DEC NAB BUSINESS CONFIDENCE: 6 V 6 PRIOR; CONDITIONS: 11 (6-month high) V 6 PRIOR

Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press

Tremors from US president Trump's broad-sweeping executive order on immigration curbs from 7 Middle East countries continue to be felt in the markets, as safe-haven JPY and Gold remain bid while Asian equities and US futures are under pressure. Obama-appointed Acting Attorney General Sally Yates has instructed DoJ attorneys not to defend the EO - one which has already been criticized by lawmakers of both parties, foreign leaders, tech and financials (Goldman) CEOs, and State Sec nominee Tillerson. In response, Pres Trump has fired Yates, proclaiming her to be "weak on borders and very weak on illegal immigration". Knee-jerk market response to the firing was to the downside, as the contentious stance could further polarize the anti-Trump protests and complicate the confirmation process for AG-nominee Sessions.

Today's Bank of Japan policy decision was accompanied by continued resilience of economic data, as jobless rate remained at a low 3.1%, household spending decline was lower than expected, and industrial output m/m beat consensus. As speculated BOJ raised its GDP target for FY16, FY17, and FY18 to 1.4%, 1.5%, and 1.1% respectively, while maintaining inflation expectations. In the accompanying statement, BOJ also maintained its policy of interest rates at -0.1% and JGB purchases at ¥80T, but also extended its low-rate lending facility for financials and growth industries by a year. Finally, BOJ's Quarterly statement was notably more upbeat on inflation expectations, raising Outlook for prices to "increase from 0 to become slightly positive" vs prior "Y/Y CPI likely to be slightly negative or about 0%" thanks to diminished effect of low energy price.

Australia's reporting season for output by mining and energy names was highlighted by Fortescue - company saw sequential rise in iron ore output and also affirmed FY17 shipments. CEO also noted improved demand in China steel sector, sending shares up by over 2%.

China

(CN) S&P: China overseas buyers will face tougher regulatory and political hurdles this year

Japan:

(JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Critical to reach mutual agreement with US on FX; Expects economic recovery driven by domestic demand

(JP) Barclays: BOJ likely to maintain its bond-buying duration when it unveils its Feb plans at 17:00JST - press

Australia/New Zealand

(NZ) New Zealand RBNZ Gov Wheeler expected to make an announcement on his future "fairly soon" - financial press

Asian Equity Indices/Futures (23:30ET)

Nikkei -1.6%, Hang Seng closed, Shanghai Composite closed, ASX200 -0.6%, Kospi -0.4%

Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.3%; Nasdaq -0.3%; Dax -0.4%; FTSE100 -0.4%

FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (23:30ET)

EUR 1.0690-1.0710; JPY 113.25-113.85; AUD 0.7550-0.7570; NZD 0.7270-0.7300

Apr Gold +0.6% at $1,204/oz; Mar Crude Oil -0.4% at $52.40/brl; Mar Copper -0.3% at $2.66/lb

(KR) South Korea sells KRW1.1T 3-month bonds, avg yield 1.37%

Asia equities/Notables/movers by sector

Consumer discretionary: NVT.AU Navitas Ltd -6.1% (H1 result); 6923.JP Stanley Electric Co +6.1% (9-month result); 9831.JP Yamada Denki -2.4% (9-month result speculation); 9022.JP Central Japan Railway Co -2.8% (9-month result)

Industrials: 4005.JP Sumitomo Chemical +4.5% (9-month result); 000270.KR Kia Motors Corporation -3.3% (US sales speculation); 7261.JP Mazda Motor Corp -3.5% (FY16/17 result speculation); 7270.JP Fuji Heavy Industries Ltd -3.3% (Jefferies cuts rating); 6305.JP Hitachi Construction Machinery -4.5% (9-month result); 9064.JP Yamato Holdings Co -5.4% (9-month result); 4005.JP Sumitomo Chemical Co +4.3% (9-month result)

Technology: 6758.JP Sony Corp -2.1% (share sales); 6502.JP Toshiba Corporation -2.7% (speculated to cut stake in Westinghouse); 6701.JP NEC Corp -16.1% (9-month result)

Materials: ERA.AU Energy Resources of Australia -4.9% (prelim FY16 result); FMG.AU Fortescue Metals Group +2.7% (Q2 result); ILU.AU Iluka Resources -2.4% (Q4 result)

Energy: TAP.AU Tap Oil -1.1% (Q1 result); 5020.JP JX Holdings -2.0% (earnings speculation); ORG.AU Origin Energy -2.1% (Q2 result)

Healthcare: 2413.JP M3 Inc -4.9% (Sony sells stake); VRT.AU Virtus Health -17.7% (H1 result)

Utilities: 9505.JP Hokuriku Electric Power -10.5% (9-month result)
 

About the Author

Trade The News Staff
Trade The News, Inc.

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

More from Trade The News:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.