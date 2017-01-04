<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Asian Market Update China authorities conduct stress tests around accelerating outflows this year Asia Mid-Session Market Update: Yuan fix set at lowest level since mid-2008 as China authorities conduct stress tests around accelerating outflows this year US Session Highlights (US) DEC ISM MANUFACTURING: 54.7 V 53.7E (highest since Dec 2014); PRICES PAID: 65.5 V 55.5E (highest since June 2011); new orders index: 60.2 v 53.0 prior (highest since Nov 2014) (US) NOV CONSTRUCTION SPENDING M/M: 0.9% V 0.5%E (to $1.18T, highest in 10 years) GM: President-elect Trump tweets: General Motors is sending Mexican-made model of Chevy Cruze to U.S. car dealers-tax free across border. Make in U.S.A. or pay big border tax! F: To invest $700M to expand factory in Michigan for electrified and autonomous vehicles and add 700 new jobs; to cancel $1.6B plant in Mexico; to add Electrified F-150, Mustang, Transit by 2020 US markets on close: Dow +0.6%, S&P500 +0.9%, Nasdaq +0.9% Best Sector in S&P500: Materials Worst Sector in S&P500: Utilities Biggest gainers: CTL +6.6%, ENDP +6.1%, FTR +5.9%, ABC +5.7%, MPC +5.1% Biggest losers: XRX -21.1%, SWN -7.9%, RRC -5.1%, KSU -4.8%, NVDA -4.4% At the close: VIX 12.9 (-1.2pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.23% (flat), 10-yr 2.45% (flat), 30-yr 3.55% (-2bps) US movers afterhours CBAY: Enters agreement with Kowa Pharma to license Gout compound; +56.9% afterhours SHAK: Shake Shack to enter SmallCap600 index; +4.5% afterhours - CC: Chemours to enter MidCap400 Index; +1.5% afterhours TSLA: Reports Q4 deliveries 22.2K v 24.5K q/q (Model S deliveries 12.7K v 15.8K q/q, Model X deliveries 9.5K v 8.7K q/q) vs "just over 25K" prior forecast; -2.1% afterhours AGRX: AGRX: Announces positive top-line Phase 3 results for contraceptive Twirla; 51% of subjects discontinued prematurely; Pearl Index of 4.80 (**above tolerated FDA threshold); Plans to resubmit its NDA to the FDA in H1 of 2017; -72.2% afterhours Asia Key economic data: (IN) INDIA DEC PMI SERVICES: 46.8 V 46.7 PRIOR (2nd straight month of contraction) (CN) China Dec Westpac Consumer Confidence Index: 116.6 v 114.9 prior (JP) JAPAN DEC FINAL PMI MANUFACTURING: 52.4 V 51.9 PRELIM (confirms 4th consecutive month of expansion; 1-year high) (KR) SOUTH KOREA NOV CURRENT ACCOUNT BALANCE: $9.0B V $8.7B PRIOR; GOODS BALANCE: $10.5B V $9.8B PRIOR (TH) THAILAND DEC CPI M/M: 0.1% V 0.2%E; Y/Y: 1.1% V 1.0%E; CPI CORE Y/Y: 0.7% V 0.8%E (UK) DEC BRC SHOP PRICE INDEX Y/Y: -1.4% V -1.7% PRIOR (44th consecutive month of decline) Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press Asian equity markets are little changed despite the decisive bounce on Wall St, consolidating recent gains; Nikkei225 is an outsized gainer as it finally returns from holiday, thanks to catch-up buying and weaker JPY. USD strength remained among the dominant themes in early 2017; USD/JPY tested above ¥118 handle, while EUR/USD broke below $1.0350 those USD gains were also consolidated in the Asian session; PBoC also carried the trend of softer Yuan with the weakest fix since mid-2008 China officials increasingly more concerned over one-way Yuan depreciation, with speculation the govt may look to be more proactive in curbing outflows; PBoC adviser has warned that corporates could start to buy FX to repay debt before it is due on expectation of rising exchange rates; China govt was also reported to have conducted stress tests to assess scenarios around the yuan and capital outflows this year. BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterated commitment to the central bank's easing program, expressing confidence that more progress on reaching 2% inflation will be made this year; Separately, Japan final Dec Manuf PMI confirmed 4th month of expansion thanks to stronger growth in both production and new orders. All key components saw improvement - input prices increased at the fastest rate since July 2015, new order growth hit a 12-month high, and new export orders expanded for the fourth month running. China: (CN) China State Council said to consider options to support CNY and curb outflows - financial press (CN) China National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) economist Zhang Liqun: Expect a "soft landing" for China economy; Proactive fiscal policy to continue to play a role - China Daily (CN) HSBC Asia researcher: China credit engine is running out of gas - financial press (CN) PBoC senior adviser Sheng Songcheng: One way depreciation of CNY may lead companies to buy foreign currencies to repay debts before they're due - financial press Japan: (JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Economy is at a critical point to end deflation; BOJ to continue easing program (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: Japan govt policies are improving economy Australia/New Zealand: (NZ) Fonterra Global Dairy Trade Auction: Dairy Trade price index: -3.9% v -0.5% prior; 2nd straight decline Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:00ET) Nikkei +2.3%, Hang Seng -0.1%, Shanghai Composite +0.4%, ASX200 flat, Kospi flat Equity Futures: S&P500 +0.1%; Nasdaq +0.2%, Dax +0.2%, FTSE100 +0.1% FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:00ET) EUR 1.0390-1.0425; JPY 117.55-118.20; AUD 0.7215-0.7240; NZD 0.6890-0.6925 Feb Gold -0.1% at 1,161/oz; Feb Crude Oil +0.8% at $52.74/brl; Mar Copper +0.4% at $2.50/lb GLD: SPDR Gold Trust ETF daily holdings fall 8.3 tonnes (1%) to 813.9 tonnes; 26th straight decline; Lowest since Apr 29th USD/CNY: (CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.9526 V 6.9498 PRIOR (weakest setting since May 2008) (CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY20B in 7-day and 14-day reverse repos v CNY40B prior (CN) China MOF sells 1-yr upsized bonds at 2.7105%; bid-to-cover 2.28x; Sells 10-yr upsized bonds at 3.096% v 3.06%e; bid-to-cover 2.14x (JP) BOJ offers to buy ¥400B in 1-3yr JGBs, ¥420B in 3-5yr JGBs, ¥190B in 10-25yr JGBs and ¥110B in JGBs with maturity over 25-yr Asia equities/Notables/movers by sector Financials: Guangzhou R&F Properties 2777.HK -1.0% (Dec result); Ardent Leisure Group AAD.AU -3.9% (cuts costs); Shanghai Pudong Development Bank 600000.CN -0.4% (prelim FY16 result) Industrials: Takata Corp 7312.JP +17.5% (settlement report); Hyundai Motor Co 005380.KR +1.3% (guidance); China Railway Group 390.HK +2.4% (Nomura raised to buy) Technology: Renesas Electronics Corp 6723.JP +12.2% (created prototype for self-driving car); Sunny Optical Technology Group Co. 2382.HK +7.1% (Morgan Stanley raised to overweight) Materials: Alumina AWC.AU -2.1% (to take charges tied to Suriname, Western Australia); St Barbara SBM.AU +2.2% (S&P raises rating) Energy: China Shenhua Energy 1088.HK +3.8% (UBS raises to buy) Healthcare: China NT Pharma Group Co 1011.HK +13.4% (new drug approval) Telecom: TPG Telecom TPM.AU +3.1% (Singapore telco shares falls)