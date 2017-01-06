<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Asian Market Update China downplays CNY depreciation pressure Asia Mid-Session Market Update: Australia returns to trade surplus; China downplays CNY depreciation pressure, threatens closer scrutiny of US companies US Session Highlights (US) DEC CHALLENGER JOB CUTS: 33.6K V 26.9K PRIOR; Y/Y: +42.4% V -13.0% PRIOR (US) DEC ADP EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +153K V +175KE; Goods-producing:-16,000 (resource, construction, manufacturing all negative) (US) INITIAL JOBLESS CLAIMS: 235K (matches lowest reading since 1973) V 260KE; CONTINUING CLAIMS: 2.11M V 2.05ME (US) DEC FINAL MARKIT SERVICES PMI: 53.9 V 53.4E (lowest since Sept 2016, 10th consecutive month of expansion) (US) DEC ISM NON-MANUFACTURING COMPOSITE: 57.2 V 56.8E; New Orders Index: 61.6 v 57.0 prior (highest since Aug 2015) US markets on close: Dow -0.2%, S&P500 -0.1%, Nasdaq +0.2% Best Sector in S&P500: Healthcare/Materials Worst Sector in S&P500: Financials Biggest gainers: ALXN +9.5%, MAT +5.7%, NEM +4.6%, DVN +3.2%, AMZN +3.1% Biggest losers: KSS -19.0%, M -13.9%, SIG -8.0%, LB -7.9%, FOSL -7.6% At the close: VIX 11.7 (-0.2pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.18% (-3bps), 10-yr 2.37% (-8bps), 30-yr 2.96% (-9bps) US movers afterhours STML: Announces positive FDA meeting and agreement on expedited pathway to full approval of SL-401 in First-Line BPDCN; +27.8% afterhours GPS: GPS Reports Holiday SSS +2% y/y; guides FY16 EPS modestly above the high end of our previous adjusted guidance range of ~$1.92 v $1.94e; +8.6% afterhours MNTA: Momenta and CSL announce collaboration and license agreement to develop Fc Multimer programs, including M230, a selective immunomodulator of Fc receptors; +5.8% afterhours HELE: Reports Q3 $2.07 v $1.91e, R$444M v $449Me; +4.2% afterhours AMGN: Amgen reportedly wins ban on Sanofi's sales of Praluent - press; +3.9% afterhours; SNY -3.6% afterhours; REGN -1.1% afterhours GIII: Cuts FY17 $1.41-1.51* v $1.62e, R$2.41B v $2.42Be, EBITDA $148-155M (prior $1.86-1.96, R$2.43B, Adj EBITDA $163-171M); -8.7% afterhours RT: Reports Q2 -$0.18 v -$0.04 y/y, R$214.7M v $260.2M y/y; -15.3% afterhours Asia Key economic data: (AU) AUSTRALIA NOV TRADE BALANCE (A$): +1.2B V -550ME; 1st trade surplus since Mar 2014 (JP) JAPAN NOV LABOR CASH EARNINGS Y/Y: 0.2% (2nd straight increase) V 0.2%E ; REAL EARNINGS (EX-INFLATION) Y/Y: -0.2% (first decline in 11 months) V 0.0%E Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press Asia equity markets are mixed following a session of Trump-trade profit-taking on Wall St, where FANG stocks were back in favor as financials, industrials, and apparel names sold off. US treasuries were also bid sharply higher and yields came in going into Friday's non-farm payrolls, particularly in light of softer than expected ADP. USD traded lower in the US session, but has since pared some of its losses in Asia. USD/JPY is the biggest gainer in relative terms with a 0.5% rise. Yuan is also off its best levels after 2 straight days of outsized gains, falling from 6.80 to 6.84 after the latest PBoC fix. Despite the setting being the strongest since early December, it was still weaker than offshore levels seen overnight, prompting a reversal. China authorities have taken note of the recent volatility in FX, as PBoC is moving to consider increasing Yuan rate expectation management. Separately, PBoC advisor Huang remarked there is little depreciation pressure on CNY from fundamental data, adding short-term events and expectations have triggered depreciation. Trump's Twitter habit has once again caused a ripple in auto-making industry as President-elect took aim at Toyota and its previously-planned intentions to build a new plant in Baja, Mexico. Toyota ADRs were down over 1% in US and lost 2% in Tokyo, while also prompting defense from Japan Fin Min Aso who said the issue is not related to company but rather to NAFTA. In a related note, a press report suggested China authorities could retaliate to Trump's trade war by increasing scrutiny (antitrust and tax probes) of US companies with major China operations. In notable economic data, Australia terms of trade yielded a surprise surplus - the first since Mar 2014. Exports spiked 8% y/y, while imports remained flat. Rising materials prices helped the exports spike, as value of iron ore shipped rose to highest since Aug 2014 and that of coal to highest since Jan 2012. In Japan, the battle against deflation saw a setback, as inflation-adjusted wages fell for the first time in 11 months. China: (CN) China PBoC advisor Huang Yiping: There is little depreciation pressure on CNY from fundamental data, including FX reserves - financial press (CN) China may consider scrutiny of US companies if Trump starts trade war - financial press (CN) China must curb capital flows in certain "hot" cities to control property prices - Chinese press (CN) PBoC said to consider increasing Yuan rate expectation management - Chinese press Japan: (JP) Japan Chief Cabinet Sec Suga: Japan halts FX swap agreement with South Korea over 'comfort women' issue (JP) Japan Fin Min Aso: US president-elect Trump tweets on Toyota is a NAFTA issue, not directly related to the company Australia: (AU) NAB economist: Australia trade surplus should ease recession fears - press Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:00ET) Nikkei -0.7%, Hang Seng +0.4%, Shanghai Composite -0.1%, ASX200 flat, Kospi +0.3% Equity Futures: S&P500 flat; Nasdaq flat, Dax -0.1%, FTSE100 flat FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:00ET) EUR 1.0575-1.0615; JPY 115.10-116.10; AUD 0.7320-0.7350; NZD 0.7005-0.7045 Feb Gold -0.2% at 1,178/oz; Feb Crude Oil -0.1% at $53.72/brl; Mar Copper flat at $2.54/lb (HK) Overnight yuan HIBOR 61.333% v 38.335% prior, 3-month yuan HIBOR 10.663% (record) v 9.695% prior USD/CNY: (CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.8668 V 6.9307 PRIOR; biggest margin of strength since 2005; strongest Yuan setting since Dec 6th USD/CNY: Goldman Sachs sees USD/CNY at 7.30 by 2017-end - press (CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY80B in 7-day and 28-day reverse repos, For the week, drains CNY595B v CNY245B drain in prior week (JP) BOJ offers to buy ¥70B in JGBs with maturity less than 1-yr and ¥410B in 5-10yr JGBs (JP) Japan investors sold net ¥501B in foreign bonds v sold ¥217B in prior week; Foreign investors bought net ¥58.5B in Japan stocks v bought ¥114B bought in Japan stocks in prior week Asia equities/Notables/movers by sector Consumer discretionary: Dongfeng Motor 489.HK -1.3% (Dec result); Fast Retailing Co 9983.JP -6.2% (Dec Uniqlo SSS), Adastria Holdings Co 2685.JP +1.4% (Dec result), ABC-MART 2670.JP +2.8% (Dec result); DeNA Co. 2432.JP +4.4%; Ardent Leisure AAD.AU -0.9% (Theme Park revenue declined); Lawson Inc 2651.JP -0.5% (9-month speculation) Financials: Vanke 2202.HK -1.0% (Dec result), Evergrande 3333.HK -0.4% (Dec result), Country Garden Holdings Co 2007.HK -1.0% (Dec result) Industrials: Hyundai Engineering and Construction 000720.KR -1.4% (regulators to review unclaimed bills); Toyota Motor Corp 7203.JP -2.0% (Trump tweets); Korean Air Lines Co 003490.KR -3.1% (KTB cuts) Technology: Samsung Electronics 005930.KR +1.9% (Q4 prelim result); Toshiba Corporation 6502.JP -1.6% (SMBC cuts to equal weight) Materials: Teranga TGZ.AU +4.8% (2016 gold production); Saracen SAR.AU +3.0%, St Barbara SBM.AU +2.5% (Gold rises)