Asian Market Update China sells US Treasuries for 6th straight month Asia Mid-Session Market Update: China sells US Treasuries for 6th straight month; Australia net employment rises for 3rd month as participation rate improves US Session Highlights (US) DEC CPI M/M: 0.3% V 0.3%E; CPI EX FOOD AND ENERGY M/M: 0.2% V 0.2%E; CPI INDEX NSA: 241.432 V 241.508E (US) Dec Real Avg Weekly Earnings Y/Y: 0.2% v 0.5% prior (US) DEC INDUSTRIAL PRODUCTION M/M: 0.8% V 0.6%E; CAPACITY UTILIZATION: 75.5% V 75.4%E (US) Fed's Kaplan (moderate, 2017 voter): Sees 2017 US growth at about 2.3%, underpinned by the US consumer; US households have the capacity to spend - comments in Dallas (CA) BANK OF CANADA (BOC) LEFT INTEREST RATES UNCHANGED AT 0.50%; AS EXPECTED (US) JAN NAHB HOUSING MARKET INDEX: 67 V 69E; prior revised slightly lower (US) NOV TOTAL NET TIC FLOWS: $23.7B V $18.8B PRIOR; NET LONG-TERM TIC FLOWS: $30.8B V $9.4B PRIOR US markets on close: Dow -0.1%, S&P500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.3% Best Sector in S&P500: Industrials Worst Sector in S&P500: Utilities Biggest gainers: AA +6.7%, FAST +5.8%, MJN +5.3%, NUE +3.7%, URI +3.5% Biggest losers: MNK -5.9%, TGT -5.8%, NTRS -4.7%, HBI -3.7%, UA -3.2% At the close: VIX 12.5 (+0.6pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.22% (+5bps), 10-yr 2.39% (+6bps), 30-yr 2.99% (+6bps) US movers afterhours CSX: Departing Canadian Pacific CEO Hunter Harrison and Paul Hilal said to potentially target CSX - financial press; +12.5% afterhours OCLR: Reports prelim Q2 R$153.5-154M v $151Me (prior guidance $146-154M)- Reports prelim Q2 gross margin ~40% (prior guidance 33-36%); +8.9% afterhours NFLX: Reports Q4 $0.15 v $0.13e, R$2.48B v $2.47Be- Guides Q1 $0.37 v $0.18e, total streaming Rev $2.52B v $1.81B y/y, domestic streaming Rev $1.47B; +7.9% afterhours FMC: Positive Mad Money mention - CNBC; +2.2% afterhours KMI: Reports Q4 $0.08 v $0.18e, R$3.39B v $3.32Be; -2.0% afterhours PLXS: Reports Q1 $0.82 v $0.76e, R$635M v $649Me; -2.3% afterhours ZYNE: Reportedly plans to price share offering at $18-19/shr - press; -8.7% afterhours RCII: Guides Q4 -$0.30 to -$0.20 v $0.11e; Q4 SSS down ~-14%; -12.7% afterhours Asia Key economic data: (AU) AUSTRALIA DEC EMPLOYMENT CHANGE: +13.5K (3rd straight increase) V +10.0KE; UNEMPLOYMENT RATE: 5.8% (6-month high) V 5.7%E (AU) AUSTRALIA JAN CONSUMER INFLATION EXPECTATION: 4.3% V 3.4% PRIOR (32-month high) (NZ) NEW ZEALAND JAN ANZ CONSUMER CONFIDENCE INDEX: 128.7 V 124.5 PRIOR; M/M: +3.4% V -2.1% PRIOR (21-month high) (NZ) NEW ZEALAND NOV BUILDING PERMITS M/M: -9.2% V +2.0% PRIOR (first decline in 3 months, biggest decline since Mar 2013) (NZ) NEW ZEALAND DEC BUSINESS MANUFACTURING PMI: 54.5 V 54.5 PRIOR (remains at lowest level since Oct 2015) (KR) South Korea DEC PPI Y/Y: 1.8% v 0.7% prior (2nd straight increase, 4-year high) (UK) DEC RICS HOUSE PRICE BALANCE: 24% V 30%E (first m/m decline in 5 months) Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press Asian equities mixed again; Nikkei225 with an outsized gain on reversal in Yen strength following some hawkish comments by Fed Chair Yellen late in the US session; Hang Seng underperforms on weakness in Energy and property developers USD consolidating gains in late US session that followed Yellen signaling continued commitment to policy tightening with the Fed close to its dual goals; US rates also rise across the curve; AUD/USD briefly falls below $0.75 on mixed jobs data. US TICS flow showing China reducing its holdings of US debt for the 6th straight month and by the biggest margin in 5 years; China Commerce Ministry official nonetheless reiterates China prepared to cooperate with the new US govt on trade. Nikkei previews next BOJ decision with expectation of a 2nd consecutive upgrade in overall economic assessment amid improvements in exports, production, and consumption; Separate report however notes the headwinds from lower rents as NIRP BOJ policy stimulates investment housing supply. Australia jobs data come in mixed - net employment tops forecast but growth is smallest in 3 months; Unemployment rises to 6-month high, though participation rate also ticks up for its best 2-month stretch since mid-2015. South Korea defence officials monitoring for potential ICBM test by the North. China: (CN) China National Energy Administration (NEA): China aims to cap coal consumption at 4.1B MT by 2020; Share of coal in China energy mix should fall below 58% - Chinese press (CN) China MOFCOM spokesperson Jiwen: China will cooperate with new US govt on economy and trade (CN) Some China banks have asked staff to be more careful on IPO due diligence - HK press Japan: (JP) Falling rents in Japan seen as another obstacle in the way for BOJ's 2% inflation target - Nikkei (JP) BOJ said to consider another upward revision to its economic assessment at the upcoming Jan 31st meeting - Nikkei Australia (AU) Goldman Sachs chief economist Toohey: Next RBA policy move is up amid global economic recovery and rising incomes - press (AU) Capital Economics: Australia labor market is still fragile - AFR Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:30ET) Nikkei +1.0%, Hang Seng -0.6%, Shanghai Composite -0.2%, ASX200 +0.2%, Kospi +0.1% Equity Futures: S&P500 flat; Nasdaq flat, Dax flat, FTSE100 +0.1% FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:30ET) EUR 1.0620-1.0645; JPY 114.40-114.90; AUD 0.7490-0.7525; NZD 0.7115-0.7145 Feb Gold -0.9% at $1,202/oz; Feb Crude Oil +0.8% at $51.49/brl; Mar Copper +0.5% at $2.63/lb (US) Weekly API Oil Inventories: Crude: -5.0M v +1.5M prior (largest draw since Jan 4th) USD/CNY: (CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.8568 V 6.8525 PRIOR (CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY250B in 7-day and 28-day reverse repos v CNY460B prior (JP) Japan investors bought net ¥332B in foreign bonds v bought ¥208B in prior week; Foreign investors bought net ¥247B in Japan stocks v bought ¥347B bought in Japan stocks in prior week JGB: (JP) Japan MoF sells ¥2.18T in 0.1% 5-year JGB bonds; avg yield -0.116% v -0.063% prior; bid-to-cover 3.66x v 4.48x prior (NZ) New Zealand sells NZ$200M 2.75% in 2025 bonds; avg yield 3.133% Asia equities/Notables/movers by sector Consumer discretionary: TCL Multimedia Technology 1070.HK -0.3% (profit alert); Luk Fook Holdings 590.HK -0.7% (Q3 result); Bega Cheese BGA.AU +17.2% (agrees to buy Vegemite and other brands); Sapporo Holdings 2501.JP -0.8% (FY17 result speculation); KT & G Corp 033780.KR +3.0% (Q4 result) Financials: ANZ Bank ANZ.AU -1.0% (Macquarie cuts rating) Industrials: Japan Aviation Electronics Industry 6807.JP -4.6% (NEC becomes parent); Laox Co 8202.JP +2.0% (business revamp) Technology: Toshiba Corporation 6502.JP -23.9% (writedown speculation) ; Samsung Electronics 005930.KR +1.4% (court decision); Japan Display Inc 6740.JP -0.3% (exclusive supplier for Nintendo's Switch) Materials: Sims Metal Management SGM.AU +3.0% (raises forecast); South32 S32.AU -1.3% (Q2 result) Energy: Woodside Petroleum WPL.AU -1.1% (Q4 result) Healthcare: CSL CSL.AU +12.4% (raises guidance) Telecom: Softbank Corp 9984.JP +1.0% (Deutsche Bank raises rating)