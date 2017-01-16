ActionForex.com
Jan 16 08:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Asian Market Update: Sterling Plunges On Expectations Of Hard Brexit Outline From PM May Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Trade The News | Jan 16 17 06:24 GMT

Asian Market Update

Sterling plunges on expectations of Hard Brexit outline from PM May

Asia Mid-Session Market Update: Sterling plunges on expectations of Hard Brexit outline from PM May; Japan wholesale inflation jumps as Kuroda continues to expect slightly negative trend

Friday US markets on close: Dow flat, S&P500 +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.5%

Best Sector in S&P500: Technology

Worst Sector in S&P500: Utilities

Biggest gainers: NFLX +3.5%; MNST +3.3%; QRVO +3.0%

Biggest losers: ENDP -4.9%; DO -4.3%; SIG -4.2%

At the close: VIX 11.2 (-0.3pts); Treasuries: 2-yr 1.20% (+2bps), 10-yr 2.38% (+2bps), 30-yr 2.98% (+2bps)

Weekend US/EU Corporate Headlines

LUX.IT: Said to have reached €50B merger agreement with Essilor; deal to be announced before the market opens today - FT

ANDE: To exit retail business; To close remaining 4 stores, eliminating 650 jobs in Toledo and 400 jobs in Columbus

Politics

(US) Pres-elect Trump: Not looking to declare China a currency manipulator; will not commit to One China policy unless progress is seen on FX and trade issues in China - press interview

(CN) China foreign ministry: the 'One China' principle is the non-negotiable basis for Sino-American relations

(ES) Catalan separatists begin another independence campaign with 8 months to go to a planned referendum - press

(JP) Japan Cabinet approval rating rises 6pts to 67% - Japan press

Key economic data:

(JP) JAPAN NOV CORE MACHINE ORDERS M/M: -5.1% (biggest decline in 7 months) V -1.4%E; Y/Y: 10.4% V 8.1%E

(JP) JAPAN DEC PPI (CGPI) M/M: 0.6% V 0.4%E; Y/Y: -1.2% V -1.4%E

(AU) AUSTRALIA DEC MELBOURNE INSTITUTE INFLATION M/M: 0.5% (6-month high) V 0.1% PRIOR; Y/Y: 1.8% (10-month high) V 1.5% PRIOR

(NZ) New Zealand Dec Food Prices M/M: -0.8% v -0.1% prior (4th consecutive decline)

(UK) UK JAN RIGHTMOVE HOUSE PRICES M/M: +0.4% (3-month high) V -2.1% PRIOR; Y/Y: 3.2% (19-month low) V 3.4% PRIOR

Asia Session Notable Observations, Speakers and Press

Sterling plunges 200pips below $1.20 as UK press reports PM May's Tuesday speech will lay the groundwork for a "clean and hard Brexit"; UK Treasury plans to speak with banks about measures to reassure investors; US President-elect Trump promises to offer UK a quick and fair trade deal.

PBoC expanded its reverse repo operations to CNY230B relative to CNY70B on Friday, but also set Yuan midpoint firmer for the 3rd straight day; China CASS researcher laid out a case for the govt to stop intervening in FX markets and undergo a one-off Yuan devaluation; Another China state researcher also noted there's a chance that 2017 GDP is not lower than that of 2016.

BOJ Gov Kuroda reiterates central bank is prepared to adjust policy, while still anticipating CPI to remain slightly negative; On the plus side, Kuroda expects price trends to pick up; Japan's PPI data did track in that direction, as annual decline was the smallest in 2 1/2 years; Also of note in Japan, the Sakura report on regional economies upgraded assessment for 3 and maintained assessment for 6 of the 9 regions.

China:

(CN) China Academy of Social Sciences (CASS) researcher Xiao Lisheng: China govt urged to allow CNY to float freely and stop intervening in forex market - Chinese press

(CN) China Premier Li pledges to further reduce public spending to alleviate tax burden - Chinese press

(CN) China foreign ministry: the 'One China' principle is the non-negotiable basis for Sino-American relations

Japan:

(JP) Bank of Japan (BOJ) Gov Kuroda: Reiterates will adjust monetary policy if needed; CPI to remain slightly negative for time being

(JP) Japan's former currency chief Yamasaki: Amazing that Trump hasn't said anything about JPY - financial press

(JP) Japan Cabinet approval rating rises 6pts to 67% - Japan press

Australia:

(AU) Australia to call early parliamentary vote to ratify the TPP trade deal - Australia

(AU) Fitch: Revises Outlook for Australia banking sector to Negative from Stable

NAB.AU: Raises rates for various short term (2-yr, 3-yr, 4-yr, and 5-yr) mortgages; Changes apply to new fixed-rate loans only

Asian Equity Indices/Futures (00:00ET)

Nikkei -0.8%, Hang Seng -1.0%, Shanghai Composite -1.4%, ASX200 +0.4%, Kospi -0.5%

Equity Futures: S&P500 -0.2%; Nasdaq -0.2%, Dax -0.2%, FTSE100 +0.2%

FX ranges/Commodities/Fixed Income (00:00ET)

EUR 1.0605-1.0635; JPY 113.98-114.47; AUD 0.7470-0.7505; NZD 0.7090-0.7150; GBP 1.1993-1.2055

Feb Gold +0.6% at 1,203/oz; Feb Crude Oil +0.3% at $52.52/brl; Mar Copper -0.9% at $2.68/lb

GLD: SPDR Gold Trust ETF daily holdings rise 3.0 tonnes to 808.0 tonnes; First increase since Nov 9th

USD/CNY: (CN) PBOC SETS YUAN MID POINT AT 6.8874 V 6.8909 PRIOR; 3rd straight firmer setting

(CN) PBOC to inject combined CNY230B in 7-day and 28-day reverse repos v CNY70B prior

(KR) South Korea Finance Ministry sells KRW1.95T vs. KRW1.95T indicated in 10-year govt bond; Yield: 2.130% v 2.271% prior

Asia equities/Notables/movers

Nanosonics NAN.AU: Reports Q2 Rev A$18.3M v A$17.8M y/y; +7.1%

Zhongsheng Group 881.HK: Issues positive FY16 profit alert; Guides Net profit at least +350% y/y; +6.2%

Duet Group DUE.AU: Board recommends A$3.03/shr cash improved offer from CKI; +5.4%

Regis Resources RRL.AU: Reports H1 gold production 154.7K oz v 151K oz y/y; Q2 gold production 80.1K oz v 74.6K oz y/y; +2.0%

Honda Motors 7267.jp: Targets sale of 5.15M cars in FY17/18, up 3% from FY16/17 estimate; Would mark 6th straight year of higher sales - Nikkei; +0.1%

Fast Retailing 9983.JP: Haitong International Cuts 9983.JP to Sell from Buy; -2.3%

Independence Group IGO.AU: Macquarie Cuts IGO.AU to Neutral from Outperform; -2.4%

Whitehaven WHC.AU: Reports Q2 coal production 5.06Mt v 4.9Mt y/y; -2.7%
 

About the Author

Trade The News Staff
Trade The News, Inc.

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

All information provided by Trade The News (a product of Trade The News, Inc. "referred to as TTN hereafter") is for informational purposes only. Information provided is not meant as investment advice nor is it a recommendation to Buy or Sell securities. Although information is taken from sources deemed reliable, no guarantees or assurances can be made to the accuracy of any information provided. 1. Information can be inaccurate and/or incomplete 2. Information can be mistakenly re-released or be delayed, 3. Information may be incorrect, misread, misinterpreted or misunderstood 4. Human error is a business risk you are willing to assume 5. Technology can crash or be interrupted without notice 6. Trading decisions are the responsibility of traders, not those providing additional information. Trade The News is not liable (financial and/or non-financial) for any losses that may arise from any information provided by TTN. Trading securities involves a high degree of risk, and financial losses can and do occur on a regular basis and are part of the risk of trading and investing.

More from Trade The News:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.