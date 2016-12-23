ActionForex.com
Dec 23 07:43 GMT

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading A Tad Lower This Morning Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Dec 23 16 06:16 GMT

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading A Tad Lower This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.24% against the USD and closed at 0.7211.

LME Copper prices declined 1.3% or $72.5/MT to $5426.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.4% or $7.0/MT to $1737.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7209, with the AUD trading marginally lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7185, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7161. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7240, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7271.

Looking ahead, investors will concentrate on Australia’s private sector credit for November, the sole important release next week.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

