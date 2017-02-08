<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading Higher In The Asian Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.43% against the USD and closed at 0.7622.

LME Copper prices rose 0.3% or $16.0/MT to $5802.0/MT. Aluminium prices declined 0.2% or $3.0/MT to $1809.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7637, with the AUD trading 0.2% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7599, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7562. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7677, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7718.

Amid no ecnonomic releases in Australia today, investors will focus on a speech by the RBA Governor, Philip Lowe, due tomorrow, along with Australia’s HIA new home sales for December and NAB business confidence for Q4.

The currency pair is trading between its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.