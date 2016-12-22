<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading Higher In The Morning Session

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.5% against the USD and closed at 0.7228.

LME Copper prices rose 0.2% or $13.0/MT to $5498.5/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.5% or $8.0/MT to $1730.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7244, with the AUD trading 0.22% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7216, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7188. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7276, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7308.

Amid no economic releases for the rest of the week, investor sentiment wold be governed by global macroeconomic news.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.