AUD/USD: Aussie Trading on a Stronger Footing this Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.03% against the USD and closed at 0.7182.

On Monday, in China, Australia's largest trading partner, industrial profits rose 14.5% in November from a year ago, following a 9.8% gain recorded in October.

LME Copper prices rose 1.0% or $56.0/MT to $5482.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.14% or $2.5/MT to $1740.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.72, with the AUD trading 0.25% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7177, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7153. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7216, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7231.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.