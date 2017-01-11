<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD slightly rose against the USD and closed at 0.7363.

LME Copper prices rose 1.6% or $90.5/MT to $5642.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 2.4% or $40.5/MT to $1757.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7378, with the AUD trading 0.2% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7343, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7309. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7398, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7419.

With no economic releases in Australia today, investors will look forward to global events for further direction.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.