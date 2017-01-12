<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 1.02% against the USD and closed at 0.7438.

LME Copper prices rose 1.2% or $67.5/MT to $5709.5/MT. Aluminium prices declined 0.5% or $9.0/MT to $1748.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7462, with the AUD trading 0.32% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7384, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7307. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7505, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7549.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.