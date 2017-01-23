<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.09% against the USD and closed at 0.7558 on Friday.

LME Copper prices declined 0.1% or $4.0/MT to $5706.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.4% or $7.0/MT to $1839.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7569, with the AUD trading 0.15% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7527, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7484. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7599, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7628.

With no economic releases in Australia today, trading trend in the AUD is expected to be determined by global macroeconomic news.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.