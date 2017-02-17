<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.22% against the USD and closed at 0.7691.

LME Copper prices declined 0.02% or $1.0/MT to $6015.0/MT. Aluminium prices declined 0.4% or $7.0/MT to $1878.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7697, with the AUD trading 0.08% higher against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7678, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7660. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7717, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7738.

Moving ahead, investors will focus on RBA’s recent meeting minutes and a speech by its Governor Philip Lowe, both scheduled next week.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.