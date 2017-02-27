<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Stronger Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.57% against the USD and closed at 0.7671 on Friday.

LME Copper prices declined 1.8% or $110.0/MT to $5881.0/MT. Aluminium prices declined 0.3% or $5.5/MT to $1877.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7685, with the AUD trading 0.18% higher against the USD from Friday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7656, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7628. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7716, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7748.

Looking ahead, traders would keep a close watch on Australia’s HIA new home sales data for January, scheduled to release overnight.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading below its 50 Hr moving average.