AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.31% against the USD and closed at 0.7502 on Friday.

LME Copper prices rose 0.8% or $44.5/MT to $5797.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.1% or $2.5/MT to $1790.5/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7475, with the AUD trading 0.36% lower against the USD from Friday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7445, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7416. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7505, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7536.

Looking ahead, Australia's home loans data for November, slated to release in the early hours tomorrow, will be on investor's radar.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.