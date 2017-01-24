<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.34% against the USD and closed at 0.7597.

LME Copper prices rose 1.2% or $69.0/MT to $5775.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 1.7% or $31.0/MT to $1870.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7575, with the AUD trading 0.29% lower against the USD from yesterday’s close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7544, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7513. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7607, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7639.

Going ahead, market participants will focus on Australia’s 4Q consumer price index and Westpac leading index for December, both scheduled to release tomorrow.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.