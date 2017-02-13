<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.7% against the USD and closed at 0.7675 on Friday.

LME Copper prices rose 0.2% or $9.0/MT to $5872.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.5% or $10.0/MT to $1849.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7664, with the AUD trading 0.14% lower against the USD from Friday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7633, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7603. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7691, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7719.

Moving ahead, traders would look forward to Australia's NAB business confidence index for January, slated to release overnight.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.