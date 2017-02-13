ActionForex.com
Feb 13 08:09 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 13 17 07:04 GMT

AUD/USD: Aussie Trading On A Weaker Footing This Morning

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.7% against the USD and closed at 0.7675 on Friday.

LME Copper prices rose 0.2% or $9.0/MT to $5872.0/MT. Aluminium prices rose 0.5% or $10.0/MT to $1849.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7664, with the AUD trading 0.14% lower against the USD from Friday's close.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7633, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7603. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7691, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7719.

Moving ahead, traders would look forward to Australia's NAB business confidence index for January, slated to release overnight.

The currency pair is showing convergence with its 20 Hr moving average and trading above its 50 Hr moving average.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

More from GCI Financial:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.