Jan 25 08:58 GMT

AUD/USD: Australia's Inflation Rose At A Slower Pace In The Fourth Quarter Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Jan 25 17 07:56 GMT

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.2% against the USD and closed at 0.7582.

LME Copper prices rose 1.8% or $104.0/MT to $5879.0/MT. Aluminium prices traded flat and closed at $1870.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7544, with the AUD trading 0.5% lower against the USD from yesterday's close, after early morning data revealed that Australia's inflation rose at a slower-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter.

Data indicated that Australia's consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.5% on a quarterly basis in 4Q 2016, thus providing some room to the Reserve Bank of Australia to keep interest rates lower for a longer period. Market expectation was for the CPI to rise 0.7%, following a gain of 0.7% in the prior quarter.

Meanwhile, the nation's Westpac leading index advanced 0.44% on a monthly basis in December. In the prior month, the Westpac leading index had recorded a revised rise of 0.03%.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7515, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7485. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7589, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7633.

The currency pair is trading below its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

About the Author

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

