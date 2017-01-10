ActionForex.com
Jan 10 07:54 GMT

AUD/USD: Australia's Retail Sales Grew For The Fourth Straight Month In November
Jan 10 17 06:46 GMT

AUD/USD: Australia's Retail Sales Grew For The Fourth Straight Month In November

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.53% against the USD and closed at 0.7359.

LME Copper prices rose 0.1% or $5.0/MT to $5551.0/MT. Aluminium prices declined 0.3% or $5.0/MT to $1717.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7379, with the AUD trading 0.27% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

Overnight data showed that Australia's seasonally adjusted retail sales rose for a fourth consecutive month, after it climbed 0.2% on a monthly basis in November, less than market expectations for a rise of 0.4%. In the prior month, retail sales had advanced 0.5%.

Elsewhere, in China, Australia's largest trading partner, the consumer price index (CPI) rose less-than-expected by 2.1% YoY in December, compared to an advance of 2.3% in the previous month. Markets were anticipating the CPI to rise 2.2%. Also, the nation's producer price index jumped 5.5% on an annual basis in December, surging the most in more than five-year and compared to an advance of 3.3% in the previous month. Meanwhile, investors had envisaged the index to rise 4.6%.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7323, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7268. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7409, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7440.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

