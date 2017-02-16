ActionForex.com
Feb 16 08:14 GMT

AUD/USD: Australia's Unemployment Rate Surprisingly Dropped In January Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by GCI Financial | Feb 16 17 07:31 GMT

AUD/USD: Australia's Unemployment Rate Surprisingly Dropped In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD rose 0.46% against the USD and closed at 0.7708.

LME Copper prices declined 2.1% or $129.0/MT to $6016.0/MT. Aluminium prices declined 1.2% or $22.0/MT to $1871.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7710, with the AUD trading a tad higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

Overnight data revealed that Australia's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate unexpectedly eased to 5.7% in January, while market participants anticipated for it to remain steady at 5.8%, recorded in the prior month. Meanwhile, the nation's consumer inflation expectations declined to 4.1% in February, compared to a reading of 4.3% in the previous month.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7650, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7590. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7751, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7792.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.
 

GCI Financial

DISCLAIMER : GCI's Daily Market Commentary is provided for informational purposes only. The information contained in these reports is gathered from reputable news sources and is not intended to be used as investment advice. GCI assumes no responsibility or liability from gains or losses incurred by the information herein contained.

