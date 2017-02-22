<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a>

AUD/USD: Australia's Westpac Leading Index Rose In January

For the 24 hours to 23:00 GMT, the AUD declined 0.18% against the USD and closed at 0.767.

LME Copper prices rose 0.5% or $32.0/MT to $6034.0/MT. Aluminium prices traded flat to trade at $1878.0/MT.

In the Asian session, at GMT0400, the pair is trading at 0.7689, with the AUD trading 0.25% higher against the USD from yesterday's close.

Overnight data showed that Australia's Westpac leading index advanced 0.03% MoM in January, after registering a revised rise of 0.43% in the prior month. Meanwhile, the nation's construction work done unexpectedly eased 0.2% in 4Q 2016, compared to a revised fall of 4.4% in the previous quarter.

Elsewhere, in China, Australia's largest trading partner, house price index gained 12.2% in January, after recording a rise of 12.4% in the preceding month.

The pair is expected to find support at 0.7657, and a fall through could take it to the next support level of 0.7625. The pair is expected to find its first resistance at 0.7709, and a rise through could take it to the next resistance level of 0.7729.

The currency pair is trading above its 20 Hr and 50 Hr moving averages.