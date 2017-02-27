ActionForex.com
AUD Rally Continues, 0.77 Handle Now In Focus Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 27 17 06:28 GMT

AUD Rally Continues, 0.77 Handle Now In Focus

Key Points:

  • Upsides are available but just how far the rally can extend is unclear.
  • Last week's performance leaves the AUD well positioned to surge.
  • Both technicals and fundamentals are going to be vital this week.

The AUDUSD has been trending higher for some time now and many are beginning to question where it willend up. Some analysts have the pair pegged to hit the 0.80 handle before reversing once again but the 0.77 level also seems to be providing ample resistance as well. As a result, it's worth taking a look at the AUD's most recent week and also what the bias could be for the week to come.

Starting with last week's performance, the Aussie Dollar spent most of last week trending steadily higher in reaction to a number of weaker US fundamental results. Namely, the Market Flash Manufacturing PMI came in at only 54.3 and the Jobless Claims increased to 244K. Any positive US data was offset by the 0.5% uptick in the Australian Hourly Earnings result and remarks from the RBA's Lowe signalling that he believed interest rates had bottomed. However, news that Deutsch bank had forecasted an AUD rally up to the 0.80 mark also added to the overall buying pressure. Unfortunately, these gains were short-lived as a strong Michigan Consumer Sentiment result of 96.3 was all it took to send the pair reeling as the week closed.

As a result of last week's performance, the AUDUSD is in an interesting position. Specifically, the pair has some room to move higher but it is also beholden to the zone of the resistance around the 0.77 handle which seems intent on remaining in intact. Consequently, we will have to look at both the technicals and the fundamentals to establish a bias for the week to come.

On the technical front, the AUD looks to be firmly in an uptrend with the 12, 20, and 100 day EMA's being about as bullish as they possibly could be. Additionally, whilst the rally is moderating somewhat, the Parabolic SAR readings and the ADX oscillators are both signalling that this uptrend remains fairly robust. Interestingly, the RSI is still neutral which seems to indicate that gains may also be more sustainable that initially thought, despite them likely being capped by the 0.77 handle once again.

As for what lies ahead in the news, there is quite a lot of economic data on offer but the major item to monitor is the Australian GDP result. Specifically, the quarterly data is due to be released and, whilst it is currently forecasted at 0.7%, the market will be wary of another negative outcome which would put the nation into a technical recession. Indeed, these fears will be mounting in the wake of Lowe's remarks, in which, he mentioned that Australia was unlikely to reach its 3% GDP growth target. However, a sufficiently positive result could be just the thing needed to spark a rally capable of pushing past the 0.77 handle.

Ultimately, upsides are present for this pair but just how large these are is much less certain. As a result, monitor both the technical and fundamental factors mentioned above as they will be invaluable in staying ahead of the rather unpredictable AUD.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

