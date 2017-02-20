ActionForex.com
AUD Setting Up For A Bullish Week Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Feb 20 17 07:56 GMT

AUD Setting Up For A Bullish Week

Key Points:

  • Last week's fundamentals could set the pair up for further gains.
  • Technicals remain bullish despite the pair cooling off last week.
  • Any rally will likely be more sedate than those seen recently.

After a rather dicey week, it's worth taking stock of what exactly happened to the AUD and what this could mean moving ahead. Additionally, we should look at what news is worth keeping an eye on in the wake of the drop in unemployment to 5.7% and also how this fits in with the technical forecast.

The Aussie Dollar was under heavy selling pressure straight out of the gate last week, sinking around 40 pips despite a lack of economic news. However, things soon turned around in the subsequent session, the pair surging strongly higher as the NAB Business Confidence and Westpac Consumer Sentiment figures came in at 10 and 2.3% respectively.

However, despite building on this bullishness following the Flynn drama and Trump's Press debacle, the AUD moderated and fell back to where it opened the week. This came as somewhat of a surprise given that the Australian Unemployment Rate had dropped to 5.7% during Friday's session. Regardless, now that the pair has cooled off slightly, the result means that the AUDUSD should be well positioned to make another move higher which is largely reflected in the technical bias.

Specifically, the AUD retains its strong bullish bias even though it appears to be slowing its ascent to a significant degree. Notably, the 12, 20, and 100 day moving averages are effectively as bullish as they can be with little chance of becoming bearish in the near-term. In addition, the Parabolic SAR and ADX readings are highly suggestive of the uptrend continuing moving ahead. However, the constant threat of becoming overbought is providing some resistance which could see this bullish phase slow substantially moving on and this is worth keeping in mind.

As for what lies ahead in the news, the RBA will be in focus given that we have the monetary policy meeting minutes due to be posted and two speaking engagements from deputy governor Lowe. However, the Cash Earnings data will also be worth keeping a close eye on. This is predominantly because it could help to build on any positive sentiment still in the wings following the drop in the Unemployment rate that we saw last week. This being said, also monitor the US Existing Home Sales figures due around the same time as they could moderate the day's performance.

Ultimately, we could have quite a good week lying ahead of us for the Aussie Dollar if everything goes according to plan. However, as we live in the age of Trump, it may be best to keep half an eye on the white house just in case of any further political bombshells.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
