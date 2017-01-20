ActionForex.com
Jan 20 06:39 GMT

Australian Labour Market Remains Fragile Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 20 17 04:57 GMT

Australian Labour Market Remains Fragile

Key Points:

  • Australian Unemployment Rate rises to 5.8%
  • Increase largely explained by rise in participation rate.
  • Shadow statistics hint at larger labour market fragility.

The Australian economy took another hit overnight as the latest round of Unemployment Rate data suggested that the benchmark rose to 5.8%, the third consecutive monthly rise. Subsequently, many are now questioning the fragility of the labour market despite December showing a 13,500 net gain in jobs.

In addition, the recent job gains have been relatively concentrated within certain states, such as Victoria, which highlights some of the problems that the Australian Government is having in managing states within different stages of the business cycle. As the mining boom winds down employment levels are also falling within the commodity dependant northern regions. This poses a challenge to fiscal and monetary policy as they seek to balance a two speed economy.

However, it's certainly not all bad news for the Aussie economy despite the seemingly poor unemployment result. Specifically, most of the pressure for the hike comes not from structural unemployment but rather a rise in the participation rate as more enter the workforce seeking employment. Additionally, there has been an increase in the overall level of fulltime, over part-time employment, which is also encouraging.

Regardless, there still remains plenty of spare capacity within the economy which will need to be ironed out in the near future and the outlook for the labour market remains uncertain. This is especially the case given that the recent trend of 2014-2015 of employment gains appears to have definitely been broken. In the medium term this could complicate both economic growth and inflation prospects.

Ultimately, the uptick in the unemployment rate isn't yet signalling a problem for the Australian economy, rather a slowing of growth and a rising participation rate which was relatively evident in the final quarter of 2016. Regardless, the rate still remains within an acceptable historical level so we are not yet at the point of declaring a deteriorating labour market but it certainly bears watching for any further fragility.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

