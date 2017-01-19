<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Bank of Canada Holds Overnight Rate at 0.50% The Bank's GDP forecasts were little changed; 2.1% growth this year and next is still expected to close the output gap around mid-2018. The Bank of Canada held the overnight rate steady at 0.50%, as expected, and provided little in the way of an implicit policy bias. Uncertainty about the global outlook was front and centre in the policy statement, particularly with regards to US policy, although the Bank's initial assumption was that fiscal stimulus would boost US growth by ½ ppt over the next two years. The Bank took note of tightening financial conditions, both from rising global bond yields and appreciation of the Canadian dollar alongside the US dollar-the latter exacerbating competiveness challenges and "muting the outlook for exports." The energy sector's adjustment to lower prices is now seen as largely complete, although negative wealth and income effects are expected to linger. The Bank's updated growth forecasts were little changed from their October 2016 projections. Growth last year was bumped up to 1.3% from 1.1% (partly due to back revisions), resulting in slightly less economic slack than previously estimated (about 1¼% in Q4/16 vs. 1½% in Q3/16) although the Bank continues to see the economy reaching full capacity around mid-2018. Growth is expected to pick up to an above-trend rate of 2.1% in both 2017 and 2018. The increase this year is expected to once again be driven by consumer spending, while housing is forecast to provide only a modest drag following the recent rise in interest rates and policy changes to cool the housing market. Government spending is forecast to add nearly a percentage point to overall GDP growth in 2017. Export growth is expected to pick up this year, although the Bank noted competitiveness challenges including Canadian dollar appreciation against key export competitors. Protectionist measures were noted as a downside risk to the export outlook although no changes to trade policy were incorporated. The Bank lowered their forecast for business investment this year despite energy sector investment bottoming out-competitiveness challenges were once again cited, including potentially lower corporate tax rates in the US, as well as possible structural changes including a shift toward growth in less-investment-intensive services industries. The Bank boosted their US growth forecast on an initial assumption about fiscal policy stimulus under the incoming administration. The ½ ppt add over the next two years, which matches both our assumption and the IMF's latest forecast, is subject to considerable uncertainty but serves as a reasonable starting point. The Bank noted that the positive impact of stronger US growth on Canadian exports is expected to be dampened by competitiveness challenges, including assumed corporate tax cuts in the US. Our Take: The Bank of Canada continues to see the economy shifting to above-trend growth this year and next, thus gradually absorbing excess capacity and returning inflation to 2% on a sustained basis by mid-2018. Their forecast is supported by recent improvement in economic data (better trade, employment and business sentiment were noted) and, importantly, expectations of a further boost from federal fiscal stimulus. However, the Bank emphasized a wide confidence band around its forecasts, particularly given both upside and downside risks related to US fiscal and trade policy. Even with an assumed add from US fiscal stimulus boosting growth south of the border, Canadian GDP is only expected to receive a modest 0.1 ppt lift as ongoing competitiveness challenges and tighter financial conditions provide some offset. There are also risks around housing as higher interest rates and macro-prudential policy changes weigh on the sector that has been a consistent source of growth in recent years. How these risks evolve over the coming year will be an important determinant of the Bank's policy bias. We expect the Bank will maintain a fairly neutral stance in the near-term given the degree of slack in the economy, even amid growing evidence of the economy's recovery from the oil price shock and sustained momentum in non-commodities industries. We continue to expect the Bank's next move will be a rate hike, although not until 2018.