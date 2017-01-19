ActionForex.com
Jan 19 11:05 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Bank Of Canada Leaves Interest Rates On Hold At 0.50% Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Dukascopy Swiss FX Group | Jan 19 17 09:26 GMT

Bank Of Canada Leaves Interest Rates On Hold At 0.50%

'Prospective protectionist trade measures in the United States would have material consequences for Canadian investment and exports '. -Bank of Canada

As markets expected, the Bank of Canada left its benchmark overnight rate on hold at its January policy meeting on Thursday, where it has been since the middle of 2015. The Central Bank suggested that the economy is likely to get a hit from the President –elect Donald Trump's protectionist policies. However, the BoC said that the value of any potential damage arising from Trump's administration cannot be reasonably estimated at this time. The decision to keep the key interest rate at 0.50% was driven by high uncertainty surrounding Trump's presidency. The biggest concern about Trump from an economic point of view is whether he will introduce high customs duties and review the North American Free Trade Agreement or not, as the US is the main trading partner of Canada. Nevertheless, the US President-elect's intention to cut the corporate and personal income tax will probably benefit the Canadian economy.

In addition, the Bank of Canada upgraded its economic growth projections for the upcoming years. According to the Bank's forecasts, the Canadian economy is likely to expand 2.1% in both 2017 and 2018.

 

About the Author

Dukascopy Swiss FX Group

Legal disclaimer and risk disclosure

This overview can be used only for informational purposes. Dukascopy SA is not responsible for any losses arising from any investment based on any recommendation, forecast or other information herein contained.

More from Dukascopy Swiss FX Group:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.