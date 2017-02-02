ActionForex.com
BoE Maintains Neutral Bias Despite Increasing Inflation Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Danske Bank | Feb 02 17 16:34 GMT

BoE Maintains Neutral Bias Despite Increasing Inflation

As widely expected, the Bank of England (BoE) made no policy changes at its February meeting.

As we highlighted in our preview, the BoE maintained its neutral stance, as it can move 'in either direction'. This was perhaps more dovish than some market participants had expected, which may explain the depreciation of the GBP and lower UK yields.

We still expect the BoE to remain on hold for the next 12 months.

Notice that the BoE reaction function has changed since the financial crisis, so the BoE puts more weight on growth/unemployment relative to inflation.

Markets have priced in a 40% probability of a hike this year, which we think is too hawkish. A full hike is priced in around October next year.

We still expect GBP crosses to remain volatile in the near term and think GBP will face renewed pressure in coming months as the UK moves towards triggering Article 50 and exiting the EU.

As we think markets price BoE too hawkishly, there is also little support for GBP from relative rates from here.

We target EUR/GBP at 0.88 in 3M.

 

About the Author

Danske Bank

Disclaimer

This publication has been prepared by Danske Markets for information purposes only. It is not an offer or solicitation of any offer to purchase or sell any financial instrument. Whilst reasonable care has been taken to ensure that its contents are not untrue or misleading, no representation is made as to its accuracy or completeness and no liability is accepted for any loss arising from reliance on it. Danske Bank, its affiliates or staff, may perform services for, solicit business from, hold long or short positions in, or otherwise be interested in the investments (including derivatives), of any issuer mentioned herein. Danske Markets´ research analysts are not permitted to invest in securities under coverage in their research sector. This publication is not intended for private customers in the UK or any person in the US. Danske Markets is a division of Danske Bank A/S, which is regulated by FSA for the conduct of designated investment business in the UK and is a member of the London Stock Exchange. Copyright (©) Danske Bank A/S. All rights reserved. This publication is protected by copyright and may not be reproduced in whole or in part without permission.

 

