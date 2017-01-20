<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Both Manufacturing And Homebuilding Rebound In December, Initial Jobless Claims Hit 43-Year Low Last Week 'When you look at single-family [construction] we're still at recession levels, which is quite remarkable because historically the real-estate cycle leads the business cycle'. -Sam Khater, CoreLogic Inc US homebuilding activity advanced more than expected in the last month of 2016, official figures revealed on Thursday. The Commerce Department reported housing starts rose 11.3% to a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.23 million in December, following the previous month's upwardly revised 1.10 million units and surpassing analysts' expectations for a 1.19 million-unit rate. The December increase suggested the housing market boosted economic growth in the Q4. Meanwhile, building permits came in at a seasonally adjusted annual pace of 1.21 million units in the same month, unchanged from November's upwardly revised reading, slightly missing economists' projections of a 1.22 million-unit rate. Separately, the Philadelphia Federal Reserve said its Manufacturing Index jumped to 23.6 points in January, the highest level in more than two years, driven by a rise in new orders, which climbed to 26.0 from 14.90. Analysts anticipated a sharp fall to 16.2 points in January from the prior month's 21.5. Data also showed the Employment Index surged to 12.8 from 3.6, while the Business Outlook Index for the next six months hit its highest level since August 2014 of 56.6 points. Other data released on Thursday showed initial jobless claims fell 15,000 to 234,000 last week, the lowest level in more than 43 years.