ActionForex.com
Jan 16 06:34 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Cable To Remain Bearish In Week Ahead As Brexit War Of Words Heats Up Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by Blackwell Global | Jan 16 17 04:57 GMT

Cable To Remain Bearish In Week Ahead As Brexit War Of Words Heats Up

Key Points:

  • UK threatens to introduce tax haven rules on hard exit.
  • The chances of a “Hard Brexit” increase.
  • Watch for further selling pressure.

The Cable continued to march lower throughout most of last week as the Brexit negotiations largely drove the trend. The spectre of an unruly Brexit appears to looming with the UK government suggesting that the time for a deal is quickly slipping away. Subsequently, it makes sense to take a look at what occurred last week and assess the impact that further Brexit negotiations could have on the embattled Cable in the coming week.

The Cable continued its decline throughout the vast majority of last week as the pair reacted to the string of negative statements regarding the Brexit. The war of words became relatively strong with the UK's Prime Minister May suggesting that a “Hard Brexit” was highly likely given the European Union's lack of negotiation. In addition, the threat of Britain becoming a tax haven, in the event of no deal being reached, has also been bandied about. Subsequently, the Cable saw some concerted selling which took it back below the 1.22 handle by the end of the week.

Looking ahead, the coming week will be critical for the embattled pair as the various Brexit voices reach fever pitch. In addition, it appears that the pair is preparing to gap lower on opening in response to declining expectations of any Brexit deal being reached. In addition, there are plenty of volatility inducing fundamental events ahead with the UK CPI and Core Retail Sales figures falling due. There is also a bevy of US economic news, with the focus falling on the Core CPI and Philly Fed figures, due out which is likely to be felt. Subsequently, expect a wide range for the Cable and plenty of volatility as the market digests the economic data as well as the Brexit war of words.

From a technical perspective, the pair looks to remain under pressure in the week ahead with the risk of a significant gap on opening due to the ongoing Brexit talk. In addition, price action appears to have drop below the last significant support level at 1.2081 on opening. In addition, the RSI Oscillator is trending lower but still hasn't quite reached oversold levels on the daily time frame. Subsequently, there is probably scope for a further fall in the week ahead from both a technical and fundamental perspective. Support is currently in place for the pair at 1.1985, and 1.1644. Resistance exists on the upside at 1.2318, 1.2432, and 1.2729.

Ultimately, the Cable is at a precarious position with the volatility inducing Brexit talk likely to take the currency to significantly lower valuations. Subsequently, regardless of what happens in the next few weeks, the UK's relationship with the common market is likely to be altered in an irreparable way.
 

About the Author

Blackwell Global Investments Limited

DISCLAIMER

The report provided by Blackwell Global Investments Limited ("Blackwell Global") is meant for informative reading and should not be relied upon as a substitute for extensive independent research . The information and opinions presented do not take into account any particular individual's investment objectives, financial situation, or needs, and hence does not constitute as an advice or a recommendation with respect to any investment product. All investors should seek advice from certified financial advisors based on their unique situation before making any investment decisions and should tailor the trade size and leverage of their trading to their personal risk appetite.

Blackwell Global and all of its subsidiaries and affiliates endeavour to ensure that the information provided in this communication is complete and correct but make no representation as to the accuracy or completeness of the information. Information, data and opinions may change without notice and Blackwell Global is not obliged to update on the changes. The opinions and views expressed in the report are solely those of the authors and analysts and do not necessarily represent that of Blackwell Global. It should not be construed as financial advice for a purchase or sale of any foreign currency, contracts-for-differences, precious metals or any other products offered by Blackwell Global mentioned herein. Any projections or views of the market provided by Blackwell Global may not prove to be accurate. Past performance is not necessarily an indicative of future performance. Blackwell Global will not accept liability for any losses incurred directly or indirectly made by readers and clients as a result of any person or group of persons acting on the information contained herein.

The Blackwell Global's Research team does not render investment, legal, accounting, tax, or other professional advice. If investment, legal, tax, or other expert assistance is required, the services of a competent professional should be sought. This report is prepared for the use of Blackwell Global's clients and may not be reproduced, distributed or published by any person for any purpose without the prior consent of Blackwell Global.

More from Blackwell Global:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.