<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> CADJPY Double Top Nearing Completion Key Points: Double top beginning to become apparent.

MACD and Parabolic SAR switching bias towards bearish.

100 day EMA likely to cap downsides to some extent. The CADJPY is looking ripe for a tumble within the next few weeks and these losses could be fairly substantial if the developing chart pattern comes to pass. However, aside from this nascent double top structure, there are a number of other technical signals hinting that we might see the pair move back towards the lower end of the prior year’s range. As a result, it’s worth taking a closer look at the changing bias of this only recently relentlessly bullish exotic cross. First and foremost, it is fairly patent that a likely double top formation is developing around the 12 month high. And whilst, yes, we do still need to see the CADJPY move back to the neckline around the 23.6% Fibonacci level to confirm the pattern, it is presently looking fairly certain that the whole structurewill form. Indeed, the pair has proven quite resistant to recent attempts to push it higher and it has been making steady progress towards the vital 85.98 level. In addition to the price action described above, there are a handful of other technical signals that are hinting that Oil could mount a serious challenge to the $50 support. Firstly, the MACD oscillator has recently had a signal line crossover which would suggest a near-term top has formed. In addition to this, whilst not shown, the Parabolic SAR bias has shifted to bearish which should help the downtrend to remain firmly in place. However, there are also some dissenting technical readings which could help the bulls to defend the $50 mark quite effectively and, therefore, keep Oil in a ranging phase in the near-term. Primarily, the 100 day moving average should prove to be a source of some dynamic support which could certainly dampen any attempt to send the commodity plunging lower. Additionally, this price coincides with the 50.0% Fibonacci retracement which will also be limiting downside risks somewhat. Setting aside technicals however, the imminent announcement of the US Crude Oil inventories could provide all the momentum needed to spark the forecasted downtrend. Currently expected to post a build of 1.19M, the result would reinforce the negative effects of the recent rig count data. Specifically, Baker Hughes’ December numbers showed a month-on-month uptick of 94 rigs internationally, 90 of which were North American. Ultimately, it’s unlikely that the long-term uptrend disintegrates just yet as that would probably require the OPEC agreement to fall apart. However, the downside potential available as Oil makes its journey higher is quite considerable and shouldn’t be discounted just because the $50 mark has been forecasted to hold firm in the wake of the production freeze.