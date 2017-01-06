<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canada's Labour Market Ends 2016 with a Bang as Employment Rises 54,000 Job gains accompanied by 69K jump in labour force resulted in the unemployment rate rising to 6.9% Canada's labour market report provided a huge upside surprise with employment surging 54K in December defying market expectations for a small decline. In December full-time jobs increased by 81K more than compensating for the 28K decline in part-time employment. This reset the scales somewhat in terms of the split between full-time and part-time employment with 60K and 154K jobs created respectively over the year. In the goods-producing sector, employers added 2K positions in December due to increases in manufacturing and construction that more than offset declines in agriculture and primary industries. For the year however good producers cut 62K jobs with manufacturing employment falling by 54K and primary industries cutting 29K. The services sectors of the economy were the growth engines in 2016 with 276K positions created. The gains were broadly based with the exceptions of transportation and business services which were weaker. While job creation firmed in 2016, wage growth slowed over the course of the year. Hourly wages for permanent employees rose 1.5% in December, weighing down the annual average to 2.2%, well below the rapid 3.1% pace at the start of the year. Regionally, BC racked up the largest employment gain in percentage terms and ended the year with the lowest unemployment rate at 5.8%. Ontario and Quebec also saw solid job increases resulting in declines in their unemployment rates to 6.4% and 6.6% respectively. Alberta, conversely, experienced job losses in 2016 of 19K and the unemployment rate ended the year at 8.5%, 1.5 ppt higher than at the end of 2015. Our Take: The labour market ended 2016 on a high note in terms of job creation pushing the annual increase up to the highest level since 2012. The unemployment rate dipped 0.2 ppt while broader measures of unemployment showed larger declines suggesting that labour market conditions improved in 2016. December's report provides a solid handoff to 2017 and paves the way for household spending to continue. Combined with a recovery in energy prices and fiscal stimulus we expect growth to accelerate to an above-average pace in 2017. Nervousness about business investment and sustaining export growth will likely see the central bank stay on the sidelines through 2017 although as these sectors recover we expect the Bank will begin to tighten policy.