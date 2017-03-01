ActionForex.com
Mar 01 16:00 GMT

Canadian Data Release: Bank of Canada Paints a Dovish Picture Once Again Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by TD Bank Financial Group | Mar 01 17 15:21 GMT

The Bank of Canada met expectations today, once again holding its key policy interest rate unchanged at 0.5%. Indications that fourth quarter growth likely beat the Bank's expectations were counterbalanced against ongoing competitiveness challenges.

The Bank of Canada made clear its view that recent gains in inflation are likely to be temporary, and that its three new measures of core inflation continue to point to economic slack.

Moreover, the challenges the Bank identified at its last policy decision, namely the high level of the Canadian dollar (in broad terms), and elevated bond yields are still in play. The statement noted this fact, while also mentioning that ongoing gains in employment have come with subdued growth in wages and hours worked, in contrast to the United States.

Key Implications

This was another dovish statement from the Bank of Canada. The statement accompanying the rate decision continued the tone of recent communications, namely that the level of the loonie and movements in bond yields are not seen as helpful given the economic slack still remaining in Canada.

Indeed, the Bank of Canada once again contrasted the current economic situation in Canada with that in the U.S., with the clear message that unlike south of the border, the Bank of Canada will not be tightening monetary policy any time soon.

Today's statement provides further confirmation of our view that the Bank of Canada will not be taking its foot off the accelerator. Over the near term, given the still significant economic uncertainties, particularly beyond Canada's borders, we continue to see the risks to monetary policy as tilted towards further easing.
 

About the Author

TD Bank Financial Group

The information contained in this report has been prepared for the information of our customers by TD Bank Financial Group. The information has been drawn from sources believed to be reliable, but the accuracy or completeness of the information is not guaranteed, nor in providing it does TD Bank Financial Group assume any responsibility or liability.

More from TD Bank Financial Group:

