Canadian Dollar Dips Ahead of BoC Rate Decision The Canadian dollar has reversed directions and recorded losses in the Wednesday session. Early in North American trade, USD/CAD is trading slightly above the 1.31 line. On the release front, US inflation data matched expectations. Later in the day, the Bank of Canada will release its benchmark rate. The rate has been pegged at 0.50% since July 2015, and with plenty of slack in the Canadian economy, no change is expected the upcoming rate announcement. US inflation numbers remained steady in December. CPI, the primary gauge of consumer inflation, edged up to 0.3%, while Core CPI remained unchanged at 0.2%. Both indicators matched the forecasts. Inflation levels are close to the Federal Reserve's target of two percent, which means that policymakers will likely stick to their plan of gradual, modest rate hikes in 2017. However, the Fed is not expected to raise rates at its next meeting on February 1, given the quarter-point hike in December. Donald Trump hasn't yet assumed the reins of office, but his comments earlier this week sent the US dollar broadly lower. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Trump complained that the currency was "too strong". These sentiments were echoed on Tuesday by Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scaramucci warned that "we must be careful of a rising dollar." Trump broke with the unwritten rule that US presidents refraining from commenting on the US dollar, and his comments could be a taste of more to come, as Trump is unlikely to veer from his habit of making controversial comments.