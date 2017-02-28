ActionForex.com
Feb 28 14:29 GMT

Sponsors

Forex Expos
Canadian Dollar Dips as US GDP Misses Estimate Print E-mail
Daily Forex Fundamentals | Written by MarketPulse | Feb 28 17 14:19 GMT

Canadian Dollar Dips as US GDP Misses Estimate

USD/CAD has posted slight losses and is under pressure in the Tuesday session. Early in North American session, the pair is trading slightly above the 1.32 level. On the release front, Canadian RMPI, which measures manufacturing inflation, dropped to 1.7%, but this beat the estimate of 1.3%. In the US, revised GDP remained unchanged at 1.9%, shy of the forecast of 2.1%. Next is CB Consumer Confidence, which is expected to drop to 111.3 points. As well, President Donald Trump will address a joint session of Congress.

Canadian inflation levels were unexpectedly strong in January, as higher gasoline and crude prices boosted inflation. CPI, climbed 0.9%, and RMPI rose 1.7%, as both indicators beat expectations. Still, the unexpected rise in inflation is unlikely to sway any opinions at the Bank of Canada, which is expected to hold rates at 0.50% at its policy meeting on Wednesday. Last year, the BoC adopted three new indicators to measure inflation, and these averaged 1.6% in January, below the central bank's inflation target of 2.0%. So, the central bank is in no rush to raise interest rates for now.

President Trump delivers his first speech before Congress on Tuesday, and the speech could have huge ramifications for the financial markets. Since Trump's election win, the stock markets are sharply higher, but the markets will be expecting some details about Trump's economic agenda. Trump recently promised to unveil a "phenomenal" tax reform package and significant spending on infrastructure, but hasn't provided any details. Tuesday's speech marks a critical opportunity for the new administration, which is still trying to find its bearings after a rocky first month. If Trump fails to present specifics in terms of numbers or at least some timelines, market sentiment will likely sour and this could hurt the US dollar.
 

About the Author

MarketPulse

MarketPulse is a forex, commodities, and global indices research, analysis, and news site providing timely and accurate information on major economic trends, technical analysis, and worldwide events that impact different asset classes and investors.

This article is for general information purposes only. It is not investment advice or a solution to buy or sell securities.

More from MarketPulse:

Latest in Fundamental Analysis
Facebook MySpace Twitter Digg Delicious Google Bookmarks 

Analysis Reports

Central Bank Analysis
Economic Data Reviews
Technical Analysis

Forex Brokers
Home | Advertising | About Us | Contact Us | Newsletter | Risk Warning | Privacy Policy | Disclaimers | Site Map | RSS | Search
 ActionForex.com © 2017 All rights reserved.