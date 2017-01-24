<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Dips on NAFTA Worries USD/CAD has posted slight gains in the Tuesday session, as the pair trades at 1.3260. On the release front, there are no Canadian events on the schedule. In the US, today's highlight is Existing Home Sales, with the markets bracing for a dip in the December reading. On Wednesday, the US will release Crude Oil Inventories. Donald Trump has barely warmed his new chair in the Oval Office, but dramatic change is already afoot. On Monday, Trump signed an executive order formally withdrawing the US from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a broad trade agreement which the US had signed but not ratified. Trump had promised to leave the TPP during the election, arguing that the deal would hurt American workers. Next stop is NAFTA, which Trump has said he will renegotiate with Canada and Mexico. Understandably, Canadian officials are worried about the new US administration's protectionist stance, and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet are meeting in Calgary to plan the government's strategy in dealing with Trump. The US is Canada's largest trade partner and protectionist moves by the US could be devastating to the Canadian economy. However, On Monday, Trump's senior business adviser, Stephen Schwarzman, said Canada had little cause for concern. Trump's sights may be set more on Mexico than Canada, as he has threatened to impose tariffs on companies that move production to Mexico. Still, investors will be wary about Trump's plans regarding NAFTA and these concerns could send the Canadian dollar to lower levels. As a commodity-based currency, the Canadian dollar is sensitive to changes in oil prices. The recent production agreement between OPEC and other oil producers took effect on January 1, so we could see some volatility in oil prices in the coming weeks and months. Last week, the International Energy Agency predicted a "significant" boost to US output as a result of the OPEC agreement. With some 35 US rigs commencing operations last week, according to Baker Hughes, US oil production continues to climb. This rise in US production is apparent from recent releases of US Crude Inventories, which point to a large surplus in stockpiles. Last week, the indicator recorded a gain of 2.3 million barrels, after a surplus of 4.1 million barrels a week earlier. Both readings were much higher than expected. On Sunday, OPEC announced that 1.5 million barrels had been taken out of the market, out of 1.8 million agreed to under the recent production agreement between OPEC and other oil exporters. Still, if US production continues to rise and offsets the cutbacks announced by OPEC, oil prices could reverse directions and head lower.