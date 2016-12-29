<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Edges Higher, Markets Eye US Jobless Claims The Canadian dollar has posted small gains in the Thursday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3530. It continues to be quiet on the release front, with no Canadian events this week. In the US, today's highlight is unemployment claims, with the indicator expected to edge up to 277 thousand. The US will also release Crude Oil Inventories, with the markets expecting a decline of 1.3 million. As the Canadian dollar is a commodity-sensitive currency, any movement in crude oil prices can affect the movement of USD/CAD. Crude prices remain strong, as the recent agreement between OPEC and other oil exporters, which calls for production cuts, is expected to begin on January 1. Under the agreement, production is expected to drop 1.8 million barrels per day. Saudi Arabia, OPEC's largest producer, has agreed to bear most of the cuts in production. However, if oil exporters abide by their commitments under the deal, it's questionable if crude prices will continue to rise, as US shale producers are likely to step in if oil prices move above the $60 level. With the US economy continuing to expand sharply, US consumers are brimming with confidence, in what analysts are describing as a post-election surge in optimism. Recent consumer confidence surveys are pointing upwards, as the US consumer is optimistic that economic conditions will continue to improve under the incoming Trump administration. The CB Consumer Confidence report surged in December to 113.7, its highest level since August 2001. This reading comes on the heels of UoM Consumer Sentiment, which climbed to a 12-year high, with a reading of 93.8 points. Both of these well-respected surveys found that consumers are confident that continuing economic growth will create new jobs and raise incomes. Trump's economic platform remains short on details, but he has promised to cut taxes while increasing public spending. If Trump manages to implement both of these goals, the US economy could heat up and also help global growth pick up speed.