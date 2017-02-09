<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Edges Higher on Soft US Jobless Claims USD/CAD has posted slight gains in the Thursday session. Currently, the pair is trading at the 1.31 line. On the release front, Canadian inflation numbers disappointed, as NHPI posted a small gain of 0.1%, short of the estimate of 0.3%. In the US, unemployment claims dipped fell to 234 thousand, well short of the forecast of 249 thousand. On Friday, Canada releases employment change and unemployment rate, while the US publishes UoM Consumer Sentiment. Another crude stockpile report, another surplus. Only this time Crude Oil Inventories made a splash, soaring 13.8 million barrels, according to the Energy Information Administration (EIA). The indicator has recorded five straight surpluses, easily exceeding forecasts on each occasion. The huge gain also marked the highest surplus since late October. US crude started the day at 3-week lows, but surprisingly has posted gains on Wednesday, despite the inventories report. Crude did post sharp losses on Tuesday, following the release of the API inventories report, which predicted a surplus of 14.2 million, compared to a forecast of 2.38 million. US crude prices are down 2.7 percent this week, as US oil production continues to increase and could a. The EIA says that US production in 2017 will be the highest since 1970, so cuts from OPEC and Russia may not lead to higher oil prices, due to the steady increase in US crude production. The Canadian dollar is sensitive to crude fluctuations, and stronger oil prices would likely boost the Canadian dollar. Donald Trump hammered away at the economy during the election campaign, but was short on specifics as far as remedies. However, he did promise a significant fiscal boost through infrastructure spending and tax cuts. This led to a post-election euphoria in the markets and boosted the US dollar. Fast forward to February, and optimism has been replaced by caution and unease, as Trump continues to entangle himself in controversy, both with US trading partners and at home, with the media and Supreme Court. The markets are disappointed that Trump has not unveiled an economic plan or blueprint, limiting himself to protectionist rhetoric which has sent alarm bells ringing worldwide. On Wednesday, Goldman Sachs forecast that the administration won't implement tax reform or infrastructure spending before 2018.