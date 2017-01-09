<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Higher After Excellent Canadian Job Numbers The Canadian dollar has edged higher in the Monday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3260. On the release front, the BoC will release its Business Outlook Survey, which is released every quarter. There are no major US releases on the schedule. On Tuesday, the US releases JOLTS Job Openings, which is expected to climb to 5.59 million. Canada will publish Building Permits, with an estimate of 2.4%. Canada and the US released key employment numbers on Friday. In the US, wages rebounded in December, as Average Hourly Earnings climbed 0.4%, edging above the estimate of 0.3%. This marked a strong turnaround after the November reading of -0.1%. The news was not as bright from Nonfarm Payrolls, which dropped to 156 thousand, well off the estimate of 175 thousand. This marked a 3-month low, but the dollar still posted gains. The unemployment rate edged up to 4.7%, matching the forecast. In Canada, Employment Change surged with a gain of 53.7 thousand, crushing the forecast of -5.1 thousand. The unemployment rate edged up to 6.9%, as expected. The US dollar was broadly lower on Thursday, after the Federal Reserve released the minutes of its December meeting. The minutes were cautious in tone, with Fed policymakers essentially saying that monetary policy in the coming months will be dictated in large part by the economic platform of the incoming Trump administration, which remains unclear. FOMC members expressed concern about higher inflation levels, given the "prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in the coming years". This is a clear reference to president-elect Trump's plans to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes, which would likely result in higher inflation, something the US hasn't had to deal with in years. Still, policymakers haven't changed their view that gradual rate hikes remains an appropriate monetary policy. Many analysts are predicting another rate hike in June, but this forecast could easily change, depending on the performance of the US economy in the first half of 2017. The US dollar retreated ahead of the Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday and the Canadian currency took full advantage, gaining close to one percent. USD/CAD continued to lose ground on Thursday and dropped to a low of 1.3254, its lowest level since December 14. The Canadian dollar slumped in the last two weeks of 2016, but has since rebounded. The US dollar retreated in the Thursday session, following the release of the Federal minutes from the December meeting. The minutes were cautious in tone, with Fed policymakers essentially saying that monetary policy in the coming months will be dictated in large part by the economic platform of the incoming Trump administration. FOMC members are concerned about higher inflation levels, given the "prospects for more expansionary fiscal policies in the coming years". This is a clear reference to president-elect Trump's plans to increase fiscal spending and cut taxes, which would likely result in higher inflation, something the US hasn't had to deal with for years. Still, policymakers appear unchanged in their view that gradual rate hikes remains an appropriate monetary policy. The Fed members acknowledged that there is "considerable uncertainty" regarding future fiscal and economic programs. Many analysts are predicting another rate hike in June, but this could of course change, depending on the performance of the US economy in the first half of 2017.