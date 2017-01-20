<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Lower, Canadian CPI and Retail Sales Ahead The Canadian dollar is under pressure and has posted losses in the Friday session. On the release front, Canada publishes CPI and Core Retail Sales, so we could see some volatility from USD/CAD during the North American session. In the US, today's highlight is the inauguration of Donald Trump as president. The sole economic event is a speech from FOMC member from Patrick Harker. It's Inauguration Day in the United States, as the eyes of the world are on Donald Trump, who will be sworn in as the 45th president. Trump's stunning victory in November has triggered strong gains for the US dollar and the stock market, and there is no arguing that the US economy is robust. Nonetheless, there is a feeling of unease in the air, as confidence and hope are starting to give way to confusion and uncertainty, as Trump has failed to outline any specifics on his economic policies, while continuing to tangle with the media and fire off controversial Twitter messages. How will the dollar react when Trump rolls up his sleeves and begins work on Monday morning? Earlier on Friday, Oanda's Stephen Innes provided the following assessment: the downside risk for the USD remains elevated more so from Trump's inauguration if he fails to underscore economic policy. On the other hand, if Donald comes out firing on all fiscal stimulus cylinders, bond yield will surge, and the greenback would catch an enormous updraft… the President–elect takes centre stage as we begin a new chapter in American politics and global financial markets. Buckle up; we are likely in for a wild ride in the coming 100 days [see the link below for the full article] We begin a new chapter for the US Dollar It's been a dismal week for the Canadian dollar, which is down 2.5 percent. The currency sagged on Wednesday, after pessimistic comments from the Bank Canada. BoC Governor Stephen Poloz expressed his unease about the new US administration, saying he expected Canada to take a "material" hit from a much more protectionist United States after Donald Trump becomes president. Poloz added that the bank was closely monitoring its southern neighbor and biggest economic partner, and that a rate cut was on the table. The Canadian dollar lost further ground on Thursday and USD/CAD is within striking distance of the 1.34 level.