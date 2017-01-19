<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Slides as BoC Pessimistic About Trump The Canadian dollar is slightly lower in the Thursday session, after strong losses in the Wednesday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading slightly below the 1.33 line. On the release front, it's a busy day ahead. Canada will release Manufacturing Sales, while in the US has key events – Building Permits, Philly Fed Manufacturing Index and Unemployment Claims. Friday is Inauguration Day in the US, and the markets will be closely monitoring President-elect Trump's inaugural address to the nation. On Friday, Canada publishes CPI and Core Retail Sales, both of which should be treated as market-movers. As expected, the Bank of Canada maintained the benchmark rate at 0.50 percent on Wednesday. However, a pessimistic outlook from the BoC sent the Canadian dollar tumbling 1.5 percent. BoC Governor Stephen Poloz expressed his unease, saying he expected Canada to take a "material" hit from a much more protectionist United States after Donald Trump becomes president. Poloz added that the bank was closely monitoring its southern neighbor and biggest economic partner, and that a rate cut was on the table. Poloz's bearish remarks sent the Canadian dollar sharply lower, and the currency has dropped to 2-week lows against the greenback on Thursday. Traders should be prepared for volatility on Friday, with the Trump inauguration speech and Canada releasing key consumer spending and inflation data. Ahead of Inauguration Day on Friday, there is a feeling of unease in the air. Donald Trump's upset election victory in November was warmly received by the markets, as the US stock market and the US dollar have climbed higher. However, confidence and hope are starting to give way to confusion and uncertainty, as Trump has failed to outline any specifics on his economic policies, while continuing to tangle with the media and fire off controversial Twitter messages. Trump's comments earlier this week about the US dollar helped send the currency lower. In an interview with the Wall Street Journal on Monday, Trump complained that the currency was "too strong". These sentiments were echoed on Tuesday by Trump advisor Anthony Scaramucci. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Scaramucci warned that "we must be careful of a rising dollar." Trump broke with the unwritten rule that US presidents refraining from commenting on the US dollar, and his comments could be a taste of more to come, as Trump is unlikely to veer from his habit of making controversial comments that could affect market movement.