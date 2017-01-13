<a href='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/ck.php?n=a657f2a5&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE' target='_blank'><img src='http://advert.actionforex.net/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=1&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=a657f2a5&ct0=INSERT_CLICKURL_HERE' border='0' alt='' /></a> Canadian Dollar Steady, Markets Eye US Retail Sales and Consumer Confidence The Canadian dollar has posted slight losses in the Friday session. Currently, USD/CAD is trading at 1.3130. On the release front, there are no Canadian events on the calendar. It's a busy day in the US, with the release of retail sales, inflation, and consumer confidence indicators. Traders should be prepared for some volatility in the North American session. As a commodity-sensitive currency, the Canadian dollar is sensitive to fluctuations in oil prices. With crude prices climbing above the $50 level, the Canadian dollar has followed suit and moved higher as well. The currency is up 2.2 percent in January, and on Thursday, USD/CAD dipped to 1.3042, its lowest level since October 19. If the rally continues, we could see the pair drop below the symbolic 1.30 next week. As we begin 2017, the US employment picture is bright. On Thursday, unemployment claims beat expectations for a second straight week. However, it should be noted that unemployment rolls may be skewed around the Christmas holiday season, so analysts are not reading too much into these unusually low releases. Still, 4-week averages for unemployment claims remain at very low levels, as the employment markets remains close to capacity as a strong US economy has led to demand for more workers. If the US economy continues to heat up, the Fed will likely step in and hike rates. On Thursday, FOMC member Patrick Harker took note of the strong US economy and projected three "modest" rates from the Fed in 2017. There was an air of anticipation ahead of Donald Trump's press conference on Wednesday, but the event quickly turned into a spectacle rather than a platform outlying the president-elect's plans as president. The markets were hoping to hear some specifics about Trump's economic policy, but the president-elect didn't outline any plans regarding the economy. Instead, Trump focused on attacking the media for releasing damaging material on him, and also presented his plan to avoid business conflicts while in office. The markets were clearly disappointed and the yen took advantage, posting gains against the dollar.